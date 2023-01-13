Texans News: Who should Houston hire as head coach?

Houston Texans News
Black NFL coaches should avoid taking Houston Texans job (Deadspin)
Who should Texans hire as head coach? Take this quiz to find out your ideal choice (Houston Chronicle)
Falcons ex Coach Flays Texans For Firing Lovie Smith: ‘I Just Don’t Understand’ (Sports Illustrated)
How Texans seem to be flirting with 1 move that’s never happened in their history (Sportsmap Houston)
Texans grab TCU WR Quentin Johnston for Alabama QB Bryce Young in USA TODAY mock draft (Texans Wire)
Texans GM: Metchie taking big steps in recovery (ESPN.com)
Carr thanks Raiders fans, says goodbye to Vegas (ESPN.com)
Jets owner would pay for QB, the ‘missing piece’ (ESPN.com)
Atlanta would host Bills-Chiefs clash for AFC title (ESPN.com)
Ravens’ Huntley back throwing; Jackson still out (ESPN.com)
Warren bolts Big Ten to become Bears prez, CEO (ESPN.com)
Bills’ Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital (ESPN.com)
Fins rule Tua out, prep Thompson to start at QB (ESPN.com)
Todd McShay’s updated draft rankings (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Astros Minor League Position Review: Center Field (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...