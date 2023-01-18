Texans News: Lions OC Ben Johnson Withdraws From Coaching Search

Houston Texans News
Former Houston Texans player charged with kidnapping in Mississippi, NBC News reports (Click2Houston)
Houston Texans coach tracker: Who gets the job in 2023? (Yahoo! Sports)
Lions’ Ben Johnson withdraws from Texans coaching search (Texans Wire)
Titans hiring 49ers’ Carthon as GM, sources say (ESPN.com)
Rodgers mulling future with Packers or elsewhere (ESPN.com)
Source: Johnson tells Lions he’ll return as OC (ESPN.com)
Cowboys stick with kicker Maher, expect rebound (ESPN.com)
Eagles’ Hurts: ‘Got a bounty on me every week’ (ESPN.com)
Chargers fire OC Lombardi after playoff collapse (ESPN.com)
Sources: Browns to hire Schwartz as new DC (ESPN.com)
Bengals owner wants to keep Burrow for long haul (ESPN.com)
100 most valuable players ranked (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Exclusive Limited Edition Astros World Series-Moments Bobbleheads from FOCO (The Crawfish Boxes)
Is this the worst the Rockets have ever been? (The Dream Shake)
Should the Rockets trade for Lonzo Ball? (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...