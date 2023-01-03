Texans News: NFL World Reacts to Bills’ Damar Hamlin Collapsing on MNF

Houston Texans News
Texans’ Jalen Pitre goes viral with ‘sticky glove’ celebration after interception (FOX News)
Texans rookie Jalen Pitre leaves internet baffled after the ball appears to get STUCK to his glove (Daily Mail)
Coach Lovie Smith: Fraudulent & Foolish Take on 1 Texans Win vs. No. 1 Overall Pick (Sports Illustrated)
Texans coach Lovie Smith admits 2022 has been a trying season on a personal (Yahoo! Sports)
Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field, game suspended for rest of night (FOX News)
NFL star Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing mid-game: Live updates (CNN)
Damar Hamlin collapses on field; Bills-Bengals MNF game suspended (ESPN.com)
Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field (ABC News)
NFL sets Packers’ win-and-in game for SNF slot (ESPN.com)
Saturday: Thibodeaux’s sack celebration ‘trash’ (ESPN.com)
McDaniel: Tua not part of QB equation for finale (ESPN.com)
Jets coach Saleh defends embattled OC LaFleur (ESPN.com)
Titans to start QB Dobbs in AFC South title game (ESPN.com)
Playoff-bound Bucs still will play Brady, starters (ESPN.com)
Chargers won’t rest players with eye on 5th seed (ESPN.com)
Vikings piecing together OL as injuries mount (ESPN.com)
Judging overreactions from Week 17 (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
A Quick Glance At The Projections, Starting Pitching Edition (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...