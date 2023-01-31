 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: J.J. Watt tweets picture with DeMeco Ryans; Hiring soon?

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

Texans pass on Bryce Young in latest 33rd Team mock draft (Texans Wire)

JJ Watt tweet fuels speculation about Texans, DeMeco Ryans (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Legend Warren Moon ‘Proud’ of Super Bowl QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts (Sports Illustrated)

Report: 49ers expect DeMeco Ryans to take Texans job this week (Yahoo! News)

NFL News

Source: 49ers QB Purdy has torn UCL in elbow (ESPN.com)

Bengals’ Pratt regrets reaction to Ossai penalty (ESPN.com)

Chargers hiring Kellen Moore as their new OC (ESPN.com)

NFL tells teams cap will be $224.8M, source says (ESPN.com)

Mahomes: ‘Didn’t feel good,’ but ‘battled through’ (ESPN.com)

Hurts reflects: ‘Hopefully people understand’ now (ESPN.com)

Eagles emerge as small SB favorites over Chiefs (ESPN.com)

Rodgers, Pack at crossroads with trade possible (ESPN.com)

Offseason guide: All eliminated teams (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Oops! All Astros: Yordan Alvarez (The Crawfish Boxes)

Should the Rockets trade for John Collins? (The Dream Shake)

