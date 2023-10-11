 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Aaron Rodgers praises ‘incredible’ QB C.J. Stroud

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
Houston Texans News

Houston Texans: 3 key takeaways from Week 5 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons (Toro Times)

Texans slide to No. 16 in Touchdown Wire NFL Week 6 power rankings (USA Today)

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud’s ‘incredible’ start to rookie season (On3.com)

NFL News

Falcons acquire WR Jefferson in trade with Rams (ESPN.com)

Deebo warns Cowboys: Rematch might be worse (ESPN.com)

Chargers’ Ekeler: ‘99% chance’ of return for MNF (ESPN.com)

Source: Jefferson to IR, out at least four games (ESPN.com)

Steelers’ Johnson: ‘Hell yeah’ I’ll play after bye (ESPN.com)

Sources: Fins’ Achane (knee) out multiple weeks (ESPN.com)

Sources: Jets looking at options for WR Hardman (ESPN.com)

Cards place RB Conner on IR with knee injury (ESPN.com)

Kiper & Co.: Prospects, risers, and buzz (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Astros Rout Twins. Lead ALDS 2-1 Behind Four Homers and a Shutdown Performance by Cristian Javier (The Crawfish Boxes)

