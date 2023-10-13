 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: C.J. Stroud ‘excited’ to play Saints WR Chris Olave

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
NCAA Football: Ohio State Pro Day Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

C.J. Stroud wowed NFL fans by breaking down last-minute touchdown play (USA Today’s For The Win)

What’s Wrong With Deshaun Watson Now? Cleveland Browns Mystery (Sports Illustrated)

Stroud ‘Excited’ to Face Former Teammate Olave (Sports Illustrated)

C.J. Stroud Among PFF’s Top-Graded First-Round Picks (Sports Illustrated)

Texans’ Howard ‘Looking Forward To’ Facing Saints’ ‘Savvy’ Jordan (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Kittle says Cowboys T-shirt taunt ‘100%’ worth it (ESPN.com)

Bills WR Diggs ‘thankful’ QB Allen ‘has my back’ (ESPN.com)

Sources: Broncos to part with pass-rusher Clark (ESPN.com)

Herbert (finger) expects no restrictions on MNF (ESPN.com)

Ex-Dallas RB Garrison, who also did rodeos, dies (ESPN.com)

Lions LB relieved parents home from Israel safely (ESPN.com)

OBJ says ankle OK, but his game must improve (ESPN.com)

NFL appeal in Gruden lawsuit gets hearing date (ESPN.com)

Regrading deals from ‘22 trade deadline (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Astros’ Unexpected Heroes of 2023 (With Extensive Video Replay) (The Crawfish Boxes)

