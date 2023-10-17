 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: C.J. Stroud helping build ‘new identity’

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

The Texans Have Found a New Identity With C.J. Stroud (Sports Illustrated)

C.J. Stroud and Texans weren’t perfect on offense but they’ll take the win over Saints (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Preaches the ‘Little Things’ Key to Improving Pass Rush (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Irsay: Colts’ Richardson ‘probably’ done for year (ESPN.com)

Saleh calls Rodgers’ presence ‘his superpower’ (ESPN.com)

Source: Rams RB Williams likely out vs. Steelers (ESPN.com)

49ers’ Samuel day-to-day; optimism on McCaffrey (ESPN.com)

Lions RB Montgomery likely out ‘for a little bit’ (ESPN.com)

Sources: Tannehill dealing with high ankle sprain (ESPN.com)

Rams CB Kendrick arrested hours after game (ESPN.com)

Carr says he apologized to Saints OC for outburst (ESPN.com)

Top NFL draft risers, first-rounder comps (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Astros Fight Back but Fall Short After Wasted Opportunities. Down 0-2 in ALCS to Rangers (The Crawfish Boxes)

Rockets 2023-2024 player previews: Fred VanVleet (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...