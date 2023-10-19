Texans News: Houston claims Cardinals LB Myjai Sanders off waivers

Houston Texans News
Houston Texans Claim Former Arizona Cardinals Pass-Rusher Myjai Sanders (Sports Illustrated)
CJ Stroud brings handshake tradition to Houston Texans (ESPN.com)
Nick Caserio Details Work Remaining For Texans Following Hot Start (Sports Illustrated)
Caserio Reveals Texans’ Approach to Trade Deadline (Sports Illustrated)
Does Nick Caserio Take Any Credit for Improvements in 2023? (Sports Illustrated)
‘Rat Poison!’ Texans’ Ryans ‘Not Caught Up’ In Playoff Picture (Sports Illustrated)
Sources: Jets trade WR Hardman back to Chiefs (ESPN.com)
Adams: Need more targets if Raiders are to thrive (ESPN.com)
Colts’ Richardson to have season-ending surgery (ESPN.com)
Browns QB Watson ‘can’t put a timeline’ on return (ESPN.com)
Seahawks’ Metcalf on penalties: I’m not changing (ESPN.com)
Pugh: ‘Couch’ to Giants’ active roster in 2 weeks (ESPN.com)
Fins’ Ramsey beats target for return, practices (ESPN.com)
Cardinals QB Murray, S Baker return to practice (ESPN.com)
22 players who provide amazing value (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Should the Rockets give Jeremiah Robinson-Earl a chance? (The Dream Shake)
