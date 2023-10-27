 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Panthers ‘couldn’t be happier’ to have Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, October 27, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Frank Reich says Panthers ‘couldn’t be happier’ to have Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans shuffle linebacker corps: Denzel Perryman back at Mike, Tavierre Thomas back as primary nickel (Click2Houston)

After Bye Week, Battles for Playing Time Ensue on Houston Texans (Houston Press)

NFL News

Browns’ Watson unsure how long injury will linger (ESPN.com)

Purdy in concussion protocol, uncertain vs. Cincy (ESPN.com)

Dolphins WR Hill misses practice with hip injury (ESPN.com)

Irsay: NFL ‘admits’ 2 incorrect calls in Colts’ loss (ESPN.com)

Broncos’ Simmons: Jackson far from dirty player (ESPN.com)

NFL will use hybrid field for games in Frankfurt (ESPN.com)

Ex-NFL DB Brown denied release in murder case (ESPN.com)

Seahawks reunite with veteran pass-rusher Clark (ESPN.com)

Trade deadline buzz, upset predictions (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets fail to launch vs Magic, lose 116-86 (The Dream Shake)

LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 44: Regular Season Game 1- Rockets lose to Magic (The Dream Shake)

