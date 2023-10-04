 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Nico Collins rising as top receiver

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans’ new era of football is here (Texans Wire)

LOOK: Houston Texans Celebrate C.J. Stroud’s 22nd Birthday (Sports Illustrated)

NFL contenders or pretenders? Upstart Texans and frisky Rams legit; Jordan Love-led Packers ain’t it (NFL.com)

No. 1 receiver? Nico Collins might be Houston Texans’ answer (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Rodgers ‘attacking’ rehab, eyes return this season (ESPN.com)

Steelers QB Pickett has bone bruise, will practice (ESPN.com)

Giants’ Schmitz, Bellinger injured on ‘tush push’ (ESPN.com)

Pats’ O’Brien downplays Mac’s struggles in Dallas (ESPN.com)

Cowboys’ Jones: Road to SB runs through 49ers (ESPN.com)

Smith rips Giants LB’s ‘dirty play’ that injured knee (ESPN.com)

Artist who designed Packers’ iconic ‘G’ logo dies (ESPN.com)

Adams’ Seahawks return cut short by concussion (ESPN.com)

Debating top draft sleepers and risers (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Day one report from Rockets Training Camp (The Dream Shake)

Three takeaways from Rockets Media Day (The Dream Shake)

