Texans News: C.J. Stroud set to return to Ohio vs. Bengals

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, November 10, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud’s NFL star is born (ESPN.com)

Texans QB C.J. Stroud excited for Ohio return even if he expects ‘booing’ (NFL.com)

NFL News

Ex-OL Wheeler found guilty of domestic violence (ESPN.com)

Vikes’ Jefferson won’t play until hammy is 100% (ESPN.com)

Bengals’ Chase limited, but preparing to play (ESPN.com)

Giants DC hurt, surprised by McKinney’s criticism (ESPN.com)

Colts LB Leonard frustrated over diminished role (ESPN.com)

Cards’ Murray plans for return ‘to be a good day’ (ESPN.com)

49ers DC Wilks unfazed by critics: ‘Built for this’ (ESPN.com)

Falcons’ Smith: $87K fine rescinded after appeal (ESPN.com)

Kiper & Co.: Who could shake up Rd. 1? (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Are the Nets playing the Rockets out of the lottery? (The Dream Shake)

LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 50: Regular Season Game 7 - Rockets defeat Lakers (The Dream Shake)

Rockets show out in front of the stars as they defeat the Lakers 128-94 (The Dream Shake)

