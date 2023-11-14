Texans News: Sports bettor wins big after Houston victory

Houston Texans News

Florida bettor wins $5.5M on Texans-Bengals parlay in Week 10 and has Devin Singletary, C.J. Stroud to thank (CBS Sports)

MMQB Week 10: Vikings, Texans Pass Test, but Belichick May Not (Sports Illustrated)

Lions, Texans, Browns, Cardinals, Seahawks make NFL history in Week 10 (USA Today)

NFL News

Agent: Pats waiving CB Jones after two seasons (ESPN.com)

Rams expect QB Stafford to start vs. Seahawks (ESPN.com)

Vikes’ Hicks remains in hospital after leg surgery (ESPN.com)

Falcons’ coach not worried: ‘What you sign up for’ (ESPN.com)

Fins open window for Achane’s possible return (ESPN.com)

Browns QB Watson undergoing MRI on left ankle (ESPN.com)

Mayfield ‘good’ after hitting his thumb on helmet (ESPN.com)

Texans’ last-second win nets $5.5M parlay payout (ESPN.com)

Playoff tiers: Contenders and pretenders (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

It Is Now Official: Astros Hire Joe Espada As Manager (The Crawfish Boxes)

The one main reason this Rockets win streak is no fluke (The Dream Shake)