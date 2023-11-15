 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: J.J. Watt reacts to Denzel Perryman suspension

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

NFL suspends Texans’ Denzel Perryman 3 games for illegal hits (ESPN.com)

Texans’ Denzel Perryman suspended 3 games after NFL deems hits illegal (FOX News)

Former Texan J.J. Watt Sounds Off on Denzel Perryman Suspension (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Bills fire OC Dorsey after MNF loss, tab J. Brady (ESPN.com)

Jets cut RB Carter; players clear air in meeting (ESPN.com)

Raiders claim ex-Patriots CB Jones off waivers (ESPN.com)

Rodgers backs Hackett: ‘I’m a believer’ in offense (ESPN.com)

‘Significant loss’: Dallas’ Vander Esch won’t return (ESPN.com)

Browns RB Chubb undergoes 2nd knee surgery (ESPN.com)

Rams to move practice facility before next season (ESPN.com)

Playoff tiers: Contenders and pretenders (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Catching up with the Astros’ Run Expectancy Leaders (The Crawfish Boxes)

The Rockets are feeling the Udoka Effect (The Dream Shake)

The one main reason this Rockets win streak is no fluke (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...