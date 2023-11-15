Texans News: J.J. Watt reacts to Denzel Perryman suspension

Houston Texans News
NFL suspends Texans’ Denzel Perryman 3 games for illegal hits (ESPN.com)
Texans’ Denzel Perryman suspended 3 games after NFL deems hits illegal (FOX News)
Former Texan J.J. Watt Sounds Off on Denzel Perryman Suspension (Sports Illustrated)
Bills fire OC Dorsey after MNF loss, tab J. Brady (ESPN.com)
Jets cut RB Carter; players clear air in meeting (ESPN.com)
Raiders claim ex-Patriots CB Jones off waivers (ESPN.com)
Rodgers backs Hackett: ‘I’m a believer’ in offense (ESPN.com)
‘Significant loss’: Dallas’ Vander Esch won’t return (ESPN.com)
Browns RB Chubb undergoes 2nd knee surgery (ESPN.com)
Rams to move practice facility before next season (ESPN.com)
Playoff tiers: Contenders and pretenders (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Catching up with the Astros’ Run Expectancy Leaders (The Crawfish Boxes)
The Rockets are feeling the Udoka Effect (The Dream Shake)
The one main reason this Rockets win streak is no fluke (The Dream Shake)
