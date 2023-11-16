 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Denzel Perryman suspension reduced to 2 games

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Houston Texans News

The old Houston Texans: a disgrace. The new ones: an inspiration. (USA Today)

Denzel Perryman suspended: JJ Watt questions NFL over Houston Texans linebacker’s 3-game ban (ABC 13)

NFL reduces Texans LB Denzel Perryman’s suspension to 2 games (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Police: Two Browns players robbed at gunpoint (ESPN.com)

Hamlin dons helmet, practices in Bills’ team drills (ESPN.com)

49ers’ Samuel ‘ready to go’ after ‘awful’ ‘22 season (ESPN.com)

Rams’ Kupp feels ‘really good’ post ankle surgery (ESPN.com)

Titans’ Henry ‘not worried’ about trade reports (ESPN.com)

Jets’ Saleh: Williams deal is ‘going to get done’ (ESPN.com)

Campbell: Lions’ Goff ‘better’ QB than with Rams (ESPN.com)

Chase Young: ‘Felt pretty explosive’ at minicamp (ESPN.com)

Ranking the best remaining free agents (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Springer Dinger Enough to Knock Out Punchless Astros in Toronto, 5-1 (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

