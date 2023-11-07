Texans News: Houston makes ‘scorigami’ history vs. Tampa

Houston Texans News
Houston Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale pulls double duty in win (ESPN.com)
Texans’ win over Buccaneers ends with final score that’s never been seen before in NFL history (CBS Sports)
Texans QB C.J. Stroud Opens Up: Father, Prison Reform & Record-Setting Day (Sports Illustrated)
Police: Two Browns players robbed at gunpoint (ESPN.com)
Hamlin dons helmet, practices in Bills’ team drills (ESPN.com)
49ers’ Samuel ‘ready to go’ after ‘awful’ ‘22 season (ESPN.com)
Rams’ Kupp feels ‘really good’ post ankle surgery (ESPN.com)
Titans’ Henry ‘not worried’ about trade reports (ESPN.com)
Jets’ Saleh: Williams deal is ‘going to get done’ (ESPN.com)
Campbell: Lions’ Goff ‘better’ QB than with Rams (ESPN.com)
Chase Young: ‘Felt pretty explosive’ at minicamp (ESPN.com)
Ranking the best remaining free agents (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The perfect is the enemy of the good: the case for starting Jake Meyers in center. (The Crawfish Boxes)
Some Managerial Candidate Thoughts (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...