Texans News: Derek Stingley Jr. returns to practice

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, November 9, 2023.

By Jeremy Brener
Syndication: The Record Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

CB Derek Stingley, Jr. returns to practice on Wednesday (HoustonTexans.com)

The Houston Texans have signed Cory Littleton to the active roster from the New Orleans Practice Squad (HoustonTexans.com)

History-making day by C.J. Stroud paved by the ‘A’ word (HoustonTexans.com)

NFL News

Source: Pats not taking CB Jackson to Germany (ESPN.com)

Panthers WR Chark doubtful to play vs. Bears (ESPN.com)

Falcons averse to Heinicke-Ridder ‘musical chairs’ (ESPN.com)

Giants undrafted rookie DeVito to start vs. Dallas (ESPN.com)

Rams reach deal with Wentz to back up Stafford (ESPN.com)

Rodgers hints at return timeline: ‘Few fortnights’ (ESPN.com)

Vrabel names Levis as Titans QB going forward (ESPN.com)

Tomlin: Pickens’ frustrations ‘pebble in my shoe’ (ESPN.com)

Kiper & Co.: Who could shake up Rd. 1? (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Some Astros off season thoughts: Valdez and back up catcher (The Crawfish Boxes)

The case for signing Kyle Gibson: Not a splash, but very necessary (The Crawfish Boxes)

