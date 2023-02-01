Texans News: Houston hires DeMeco Ryans

Houston Texans News
Sources: Texans hire 49ers’ Ryans as new coach (ESPN.com)
Houston Homecoming Hire: How Texans New Coach DeMeco Ryans Changes Franchise (Sports Illustrated)
DeMeco Ryans agrees to become next Texans head coach (Pro Football Talk)
2023 Mock Draft: Texans trade up to No. 1, three QBs land in the top 10 | NFL Draft (Pro Football Focus)
Houston Texans To Meet With All 125 Senior Bowl Draft Prospects (Sports Illustrated)
Panthers owner trying to end ‘old boys’ network’ (ESPN.com)
Ravens QB Huntley to Pro Bowl after 2-TD season (ESPN.com)
Turf time: Titans say ditching grass helps health (ESPN.com)
Nagy: Duggan can open eyes at Senior Bowl (ESPN.com)
Source: 49ers QB Purdy has torn UCL in elbow (ESPN.com)
Source: Eagles’ Dickerson (elbow) likely to play (ESPN.com)
Falcons add former Packers assistant Gray to staff (ESPN.com)
Offseason guide: All eliminated teams (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Legacy of James Click (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...