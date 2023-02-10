Texans News: JJ Watt interested in coaching?

Houston Texans News
Texans great JJ Watt addresses potential future as a coach (Houston Chronicle)
Texans ‘Franchise QB’ Prediction: Derek Carr Trade with Raiders, Huge NFL Draft Haul (Sports Illustrated)
Texans strengthen defensive line in Draft Wire 3-round mock (Yahoo! Sports)
Chiefs’ Kelce ‘pretty sure’ Mahomes will win MVP (ESPN.com)
Eagles DE eyes strip sack of ‘GOAT’ Mahomes (ESPN.com)
Favre sues Sharpe, McAfee over scandal remarks (ESPN.com)
Ten retired NFL players sue league’s benefits plan (ESPN.com)
NFL’s Goodell on officiating: Never been better (ESPN.com)
NFLPA’s Smith: Get rid of ‘intrusive’ NFL combine (ESPN.com)
Bills’ Hamlin makes appearance to receive award (ESPN.com)
49ers’ Purdy set for elbow surgery on Feb. 22 (ESPN.com)
Miller: New two-round NFL mock draft (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Irrational Fear of A Houston Fan (Astros and Otherwise) (The Crawfish Boxes)
Listen: Live Reaction to the 2023 NBA Trade deadline featuring Michael and Jeremy (The Dream Shake)
