 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Who should Houston target in mock draft?

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Maryland Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

4 lessons Houston Texans must learn from the Kansas City Chiefs (Texans Wire)

2023 NFL mock draft: Who will Houston Texans pick at 2 and 12? (Houston Chronicle)

Texans sell out on offensive line in Round 1 of CBS Sports’ mock draft (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Source: Jets add coach with Carr, Tannehill ties (ESPN.com)

Reid hopes if Bieniemy leaves he will ‘run show’ (ESPN.com)

Ex-Cards G Dobler, 3-time Pro Bowler, dies at 72 (ESPN.com)

Sources: Eagles RT Johnson set to have surgery (ESPN.com)

Eagles CB on crucial penalty: ‘It was a hold’ (ESPN.com)

Chiefs, Eagles navigate ‘terrible’ Super Bowl field (ESPN.com)

Carr won’t waive no-trade clause, sources say (ESPN.com)

Henne calls it a career after Chiefs’ SB triumph (ESPN.com)

Wickersham: Super Bowl LVII best ever (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Who should the Rockets target with the Eric Gordon pick swap? (The Dream Shake)

Rockets NBA trade deadline grades (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...