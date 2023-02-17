 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: New QB, WR to Houston in mock draft

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, February 17, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Texas Christian at Georgia Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Houston invests in offense in Touchdown Wire mock (Texans Wire)

GM Nick Caserio explained one of the most important aspects of the Combine for the Houston Texans. (HoustonTexans.com)

Who should trade up with Bears to secure QB: Texans, Colts or the field? | ‘GMFB’ (NFL.com)

How Houston Texans are impacted by Jim Irsay’s slip of the tongue (Sportsmap)

NFL News

Saints’ Kamara among 4 indicted in battery case (ESPN.com)

Gannon eager to get started with ‘elite’ Murray (ESPN.com)

Bills’ Hamlin: Didn’t mean to offend with jacket (ESPN.com)

Bears purchase 326-acre Arlington Park property (ESPN.com)

Source: Jags WR Ridley applies for reinstatement (ESPN.com)

Canales leaves Seahawks for Buccaneers OC job (ESPN.com)

Saban, Tide hire Whisenhunt as special assistant (ESPN.com)

Flores: Personal growth behind Vikings decision (ESPN.com)

McShay’s post-Super Bowl mock draft (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Legacy of James Click, Part V (The Crawfish Boxes)

Astros’ Pre-Season Questions (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...