Texans News: Houston requests interviews for 49ers assistants Bobby Slowik, Cory Undlin

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, February 2, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach (NFL.com)

DeMeco Ryans, once a star linebacker for the Texans, will be Houston’s new head coach (Yahoo! Sports)

Does the Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans convince WR Brandin Cooks the rebuild is over? (Texans Wire)

Report: Texans request 49ers assistant Bobby Slowik for OC; have interest in Cory Undlin as their DC (Niners Nation)

Palmer on Brady’s retirement, Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans (Yahoo! Sports)

NFL News

Brady retires ‘for good,’ ends 23-year NFL career (ESPN.com)

NFL puts Eagles’ Sills on exempt list after charges (ESPN.com)

Jones: McCarthy to call Cowboys’ plays in ‘23 (ESPN.com)

Tua cleared after month in protocol, source says (ESPN.com)

Sources: Broncos reach deal for Saints’ Payton (ESPN.com)

Source: Rhule still seeking $5M from Panthers (ESPN.com)

New Chargers OC Moore is embracing change (ESPN.com)

Offseason guide: All eliminated teams (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Rockets must leave no Stone unturned when it comes to the NBA Draft (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

