Texans News: Houston requests interviews for 49ers assistants Bobby Slowik, Cory Undlin

Houston Texans News
Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach (NFL.com)
DeMeco Ryans, once a star linebacker for the Texans, will be Houston’s new head coach (Yahoo! Sports)
Does the Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans convince WR Brandin Cooks the rebuild is over? (Texans Wire)
Report: Texans request 49ers assistant Bobby Slowik for OC; have interest in Cory Undlin as their DC (Niners Nation)
Palmer on Brady’s retirement, Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans (Yahoo! Sports)
Brady retires ‘for good,’ ends 23-year NFL career (ESPN.com)
NFL puts Eagles’ Sills on exempt list after charges (ESPN.com)
Jones: McCarthy to call Cowboys’ plays in ‘23 (ESPN.com)
Tua cleared after month in protocol, source says (ESPN.com)
Sources: Broncos reach deal for Saints’ Payton (ESPN.com)
Source: Rhule still seeking $5M from Panthers (ESPN.com)
New Chargers OC Moore is embracing change (ESPN.com)
Offseason guide: All eliminated teams (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Rockets must leave no Stone unturned when it comes to the NBA Draft (The Dream Shake)
