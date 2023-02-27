Texans News: Deshaun Watson ‘prefers’ Browns offense over Houston?

Houston Texans News
QB Deshaun Watson Reveals Why He Prefers Browns Offense Over Texans (Sports Illustrated)
You’re the GM of the Houston Texans. What do you do with the No. 2 pick in the draft? (KHOU)
Football World Reacts To AJ McCarron Decision News (MSN)
Source: Jags extend DT Robertson-Harris 3 years (ESPN.com)
Fins CB Jones ‘can’t run or jump’ due to injuries (ESPN.com)
Second act: Nagy again gets OC role for Chiefs (ESPN.com)
Report: Wilson wanted Carroll fired; QB denies (ESPN.com)
Sources: All-Pro LB Wagner, Rams to part ways (ESPN.com)
Source: Bezos explores possible Commanders bid (ESPN.com)
Out of the darkness: Rodgers exits Oregon facility (ESPN.com)
Cards’ Gannon: Murray ‘on schedule’ with rehab (ESPN.com)
Draft prospects with a Round 1 grade (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Houston Roughnecks use strong defense to top Arlington Renegades (Houston Chronicle)
Listen: 2022-2023 Regular Season Game 60- Rockets lose at Blazers (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...