Texans News: Houston trading No. 1 pick to Bears?

Houston Texans News
If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston? (Texans Wire)
Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense (Click2Houston)
Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes Coach DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success (Sports Illustrated)
No. 3 Houston 81, Temple 65 (Houston Chronicle)
Flag football a hit with players at new Pro Bowl (ESPN.com)
Panthers reach deal with Evero to be new DC (ESPN.com)
Packers’ Rodgers wins pro-am at Pebble Beach (ESPN.com)
Ex-NFL CB Davis faces DUI charge after crash (ESPN.com)
Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as new OC (ESPN.com)
Menacing charge for Bengals RB Mixon dismissed (ESPN.com)
Sources: Raiders let QB Carr talk to other teams (ESPN.com)
QB Smith on Seahawks talks: ‘Looking very good’ (ESPN.com)
Offseason guide: All eliminated teams (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Looking back: The 10 biggest moves of the 2022-2023 offseason (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...