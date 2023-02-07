Texans News: DeMeco Ryans praised by Houston higher-ups

Houston Texans News
Texans WATCH: Coach DeMeco Ryans Meets Owner Janice McNair (Sports Illustrated)
Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success (Sports Illustrated)
Building DeMeco Ryans’ Texans in 5 (Not So) Easy Steps (Sports Illustrated)
8 Houston teams to be part of Texans girls flag football league (Yahoo! News)
Cardinals WR, Bengals great A.J. Green retiring (ESPN.com)
Chiefs activate Edwards-Helaire; Hardman to IR (ESPN.com)
Brady says he’ll start with Fox Sports in 2024 (ESPN.com)
Madden sim predicts Eagles to win Super Bowl (ESPN.com)
Source: Saints expected to hire Woods as DC (ESPN.com)
Flag football a hit with players at new Pro Bowl (ESPN.com)
Panthers reach deal with Evero to be new DC (ESPN.com)
Packers’ Rodgers wins pro-am at Pebble Beach (ESPN.com)
Offseason guide: All eliminated teams (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Looking back: The 10 biggest moves of the 2022-2023 offseason (The Crawfish Boxes)
