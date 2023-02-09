 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Who could join DeMeco Ryans’ staff?

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, February 9, 2023.

NFL: Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans Introductory Press Conference Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans Pick Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt in NFL.com Mock Draft (Sports Illustrated)

DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans? (Yahoo! Sports)

NFL News

Rodgers to decide future during darkness retreat (ESPN.com)

Sources: Saints given OK to meet Raiders’ Carr (ESPN.com)

Sources: 49ers hiring Steve Wilks as new DC (ESPN.com)

Titans promote Kelly to offensive coordinator (ESPN.com)

Garrett ‘all good’ after dislocating toe at Pro Bowl (ESPN.com)

Irvin taken off NFL Network air for Super Bowl (ESPN.com)

Eagles’ Sirianni still motivated by snub from Reid (ESPN.com)

Payton says Wilson’s QB coach won’t be in facility (ESPN.com)

Miller: New two-round NFL mock draft (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Kyrie Irving’s trade to Mavs has 3 winners, 3 losers, and 1 big undecided question (SB Nation)

Astros Top Three Catching Prospects for 2023 (The Crawfish Boxes)

The Legacy of James Click, Part III (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

