Texans News: Houston trading WR Brandin Cooks?

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans Star Receiving ‘Plenty Of Interest’ In Trade Market (MSN)

NFL Trade Rumors: Texans’ Brandin Cooks Drawing Interest from ‘Multiple’ Teams (Bleacher Report)

How might Texans approach No. 2 pick based on GM’s combine comments? (FOX Sports)

NFL News

Bengals not trading Higgins: ‘Find your own’ WR (ESPN.com)

Bucs to cut Fournette; RB says it was his request (ESPN.com)

Seahawks consider QB at No. 5 amid Smith talks (ESPN.com)

Eagles defend QB-push tactic as NFL set to revisit (ESPN.com)

Titans GM: Excited to go forward with Tannehill (ESPN.com)

Fins yet to make call on Tua’s 5th-year option (ESPN.com)

Ex-NFL groundskeeper: SB LVII field overwatered (ESPN.com)

OL Blythe retiring from NFL after seven seasons (ESPN.com)

Mel Kiper’s first-round pick predictions (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Astros Take Mets 8-4. Luis Garcia Sharp. (The Crawfish Boxes)

Under Pressure: Where Houston Ranks Among Teams Under the Most Pressure to Win the 2023 World Series? (The Crawfish Boxes)

