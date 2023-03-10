Texans News: Houston re-signs DB M.J. Stewart

Houston Texans News
Texans lose draft pick, fined for cap violation (ESPN.com)
Texans forfeit NFL Draft pick, fined $175,000 after salary cap reporting violation involving Deshaun Watson (CBS Sports)
Houston Texans salary cap violation: NFL fines team $175K, revokes pick after Deshaun Watson-related Houstonian Club dues found (ABC 13)
Texans forfeit 2023 fifth-round pick, fined $175K for salary cap reporting violation (NFL.com)
Houston Texans introduce Bobby Slowik: 4 takeaways (Texans Wire)
Texans Bobby Slowik Says Houston Offense Will Be ‘Aggressive, Fast, And Decisive’ (Sports Illustrated)
Texans disagree with the league’s ruling but “will accept the imposed discipline” (Pro Football Talk)
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Mike Renner and Sam Monson mock the first round, sending Bryce Young to the Houston Texans (PFF)
Source: Texans agree to terms with M.J. Stewart on two-year, $6 million deal (KPRC)
Sources: OBJ to hold workout for teams Friday (ESPN.com)
49ers lead way with seven compensatory picks (ESPN.com)
Sources: Jets’ optimism growing to land Rodgers (ESPN.com)
Sources: Titans plan to cut pass-rusher Dupree (ESPN.com)
Sources: Jets to trade for S Clark, cut WR Berrios (ESPN.com)
QB Smith on deal incentives: I believe in myself (ESPN.com)
Police: Mixon not a suspect in shooting at home (ESPN.com)
Ranking the NFL’s top 100 free agents (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
David Hensley is giving the Astros something to think about (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...