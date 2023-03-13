 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Trade LT Laremy Tunsil to Chiefs?

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, March 13, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Syndication: Palm Beach Post ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

ESPN insider names Texans LT Laremy Tunsil as Chiefs trade target (Chiefs Wire)

NFL rumors: Chiefs mentioned as potential Laremy Tunsil trade partner (Arrowhead Addict)

Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil emerges as potential trade candidate (Houston Chronicle)

NFL Draft Trade: Houston Texans Blew It — And Now Must Hope It Doesn’t Matter (Pro Football Network)

Texans’ draft outlook receives significant shake-up after trade (Houston Chronicle)

Expectations for Texans won’t change Nick Caserio’s approach (ESPN.com)

Texans WR Room: Robert Woods Signed, Vikings’ Adam Thielen A Houston Target? (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Source: Browns tweak Watson pact for cap space (ESPN.com)

Sources: Rams trading CB Ramsey to Dolphins (ESPN.com)

Sources: Commanders DT Payne gets $90M deal (ESPN.com)

Source: Jets keep LB Williams with 3-year deal (ESPN.com)

Source: Gipson inks 1-year, $2.9M 49ers deal (ESPN.com)

Bengals aim to alter worker’s comp, NFLPA says (ESPN.com)

Sources: Giants signing WR Shepard to new deal (ESPN.com)

Bills, All-Pro LB Milano reach two-year extension (ESPN.com)

Todd McShay’s updated mock draft (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Here’s your Monday’s World Baseball Classic report (The Crawfish Boxes)

