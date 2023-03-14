Texans News: Houston gets busy after Day 1 of free agency

Houston Texans News
49ers news: Jimmie Ward signs with the Texans and reunites with DeMeco Ryans (Niners Nation)
Report: 49ers FA Jimmie Ward Expected to Sign Texans Contract After DeMeco Ryans Hire (Bleacher Report)
Sources: Longtime 49er Ward to sign with Texans (ESPN.com)
Houston Texans: Priced out of Jimmy Garoppolo, Case Keenum fits bill (Houston Chronicle)
Jimmy Garoppolo contract with Raiders shows Texans lucked out (Yahoo! Sports)
Cleveland Browns to sign former Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to three-year deal (Akron Beacon Journal)
Source: Bears give LB Edmunds $72M contract (ESPN.com)
Raiders fill QB need with Garoppolo, sources say (ESPN.com)
DT Jones says he’s Seattle-bound on 3-year deal (ESPN.com)
Source: Browns aid D-line with Tomlinson move (ESPN.com)
Source: Winston back with Saints on revised deal (ESPN.com)
Sources: Giants, LB Okereke agree on $40M pact (ESPN.com)
49ers add Darnold on 1-year deal, source says (ESPN.com)
Todd McShay’s updated mock draft (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Will Justin Dirden Break Camp On The Major League Roster? (The Crawfish Boxes)
