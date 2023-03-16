 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Houston signs DT Sheldon Rankins

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, March 16, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Syndication: USA TODAY Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Source - Texans agree to deal with DT Sheldon Rankins (ESPN.com)

Sources: Texans signing Sheldon Rankins to one-year, $10.5 million contract (Click2Houston)

Houston Texans add 2-time Super Bowl winner Shaq Mason to offensive line, ESPN reports (ABC13)

Shaq Mason trade grades: Buccaneers deal OL to Texans in late-round pick swap, clear about $5M in (CBS Sports)

NFL News

Bengals sign star OT Brown for 4 years, $64M (ESPN.com)

Rodgers says he wants to play for Jets in 2023 (ESPN.com)

Cowboys release two-time rushing champ Zeke (ESPN.com)

Source: CB Slay ‘expected’ to stay with Eagles (ESPN.com)

Sources: Eagles to keep 6-time Pro Bowl DT Cox (ESPN.com)

Sources: Panthers, RB Sanders reach $25M deal (ESPN.com)

Source: Lions leading rusher J. Williams to Saints (ESPN.com)

Source: Pats, RB Robinson agree to 2-year deal (ESPN.com)

Ranking the NFL’s top 100 free agents (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Houston Astros Top Five Outfield Prospects for 2023 (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...