Texans News: Houston landing spot for Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott?

Houston Texans News
Cowboys release Ezekiel Elliott: Texans among potential landing spots for 3rd leading rusher in Dallas history (CBS Sports)
Report: Texans hosting LB Denzel Perryman for two-day visit (Yahoo! Sports)
Sources: Texans, Titans have strong interest in Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman, to visit Texans (Click2Houston)
Panthers choose Reich over Wilks to be new HC (ESPN.com)
Quinn returning to Cowboys after HC interviews (ESPN.com)
49ers’ McCaffrey: ‘Zero’ chance he’s not playing (ESPN.com)
Bengals confident for title game at ‘Burrowhead’ (ESPN.com)
Mahomes: First practice ‘better than I expected’ (ESPN.com)
Jets hire ex-Broncos coach Hackett as new OC (ESPN.com)
NFL, Players Coalition deal has new $15M grant (ESPN.com)
USFL signee Lemonier, ex-Lions LB, dies at 25 (ESPN.com)
Mel Kiper unveils first 2023 mock draft (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Astros Announced the Hiring of a New General Manager (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...