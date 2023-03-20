 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Cowboys trade for Houston WR Brandin Cooks

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, March 20, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Cowboys get Cooks; likely out on OBJ, per source (ESPN.com)

Sources: Texans’ Tunsil becomes highest-paid OL (ESPN.com)

NFL Trade Grades: Cowboys steal Brandin Cooks from Texans (Fansided)

Brandin Cooks Career Retrospective With Texans: Rank in Franchise History (Sports Illustrated)

Houston Texans extend Laremy Tunsil in 2023: Re-visiting Dolphins’ 2019 trade of tackle (The Phinsider)

Laremy Tunsil signs contract extension to stay with Houston Texans (Yahoo! Sports)

Jadeveon Clowney Free Agency Best Fits: Ravens and Steelers in the AFC North, Bolstering the Bears (Pro Football Network)

Cowboys trade for Texans WR Brandin Cooks, ties record for most-traded (Yahoo.ca)

NFL News

Source: Lions agree to deal with Gardner-Johnson (ESPN.com)

Source: Thielen lands in Carolina on 3-year deal (ESPN.com)

Sources: Steelers sign former Eagles G Seumalo (ESPN.com)

Sources: Bucs to sign former Rams DT Gaines (ESPN.com)

Source: Bengals OT Williams requesting trade (ESPN.com)

Source: Love, Seahawks agree to $12M deal (ESPN.com)

Top bargain deals of free agency (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Listen: 2022-2023 Regular Season Game(s) 70 and 71 - Rockets split 2 game series vs. Pelicans (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...