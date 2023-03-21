Texans News: Houston signs RB Devin Singletary, TE Dalton Schultz

Houston Texans News
Texans, TE Dalton Schultz Agree To Deal (Pro Football Rumors)
Texans To Sign RB Devin Singletary (Pro Football Rumors)
Raiders sign former Texans tight end O.J. Howard (NFL.com)
Raiders to Sign Tight End OJ Howard, per Report (Sports Illustrated)
Texans’ O.J. Howard visiting Raiders (Texans Wire)
Texans GM Nick Caserio says trading WR Brandin Cooks was ‘best decision for everybody involved’ (Texans Wire)
Texans Hosting Bills RB Devin Singletary for Free Agency Visit - Report (Sports Illustrated)
Sources: Goodell expected to receive new deal (ESPN.com)
Reich: Panthers won’t rule out Young over height (ESPN.com)
Bucs QB Mayfield ‘learned a lot’ in puzzling year (ESPN.com)
Lions sign Eagles free agent S Gardner-Johnson (ESPN.com)
Thielen joins Panthers to fill void left by Moore (ESPN.com)
Cowboys get Cooks; likely out on OBJ, per source (ESPN.com)
Sources: Texans’ Tunsil becomes highest-paid OL (ESPN.com)
Sources: Steelers sign former Eagles G Seumalo (ESPN.com)
Top bargain deals of free agency (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Aftermath of Jose Altuve’s Fractured Thumb (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...