Texans News: Houston trade for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson?

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Sources: Texans add TE Schultz, RB Singletary (ESPN.com)

Texans Trade for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson As Heir to Deshaun Watson? (Sports Illustrated)

Texans Trade To No. 1 In NFL Draft? Why Houston Didn’t Do It (Sports Illustrated)

Texans RB Devin Singletary: Houston’s Next Dual-Threat? (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Cowboys add vet RB Jones to help fill Zeke void (ESPN.com)

Hightower retires after winning 3 titles with Pats (ESPN.com)

Falcons activate Goldman 8 months after retiring (ESPN.com)

Bills sign ex-Patriots RB Harris to 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

Seahawks cut Woods as D-line revamp continues (ESPN.com)

Sources: Magic in group bidding on Commanders (ESPN.com)

Bucs QB Mayfield ‘learned a lot’ in puzzling year (ESPN.com)

Top bargain deals of free agency (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Listen: 2022-2023 Regular Season Game 72- Rockets lose vs. Warriors (The Dream Shake)

Should the Rockets trade their pick if it falls? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

