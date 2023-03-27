 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Houston meets with Kentucky QB Will Levis

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, March 27, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

Draft Day Shocker? Texans ‘Quietly’ Meet With Kentucky QB Will Levis (Sports Illustrated)

draft: Houston has highest capital in 2023 (Texans Wire)

Brandin Cooks can do something that nobody ever has this season with the Dallas Cowboys (Blogging the Boys)

NFL draft: Analyzing pro days for Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Payton: Broncos not trading WRs Jeudy, Sutton (ESPN.com)

Tomlin ‘excited’ about Pickett’s potential in 2023 (ESPN.com)

Seahawks, star LB Wagner reunite for 2nd stint (ESPN.com)

Panthers land Chark to pair with Thielen, top pick (ESPN.com)

Sources: Ravens, WR Agholor reach 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

49ers acquire Gonzalez with Gould era likely done (ESPN.com)

Barnwell: Ideal fits for unsigned players (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Listen: 2022-2023 Regular Season Game 75- Rockets lose at Cavaliers (The Dream Shake)

University of Houston: Big 12 and bigger challenges await (Houston Chronicle)

Marcus Sasser leaves lasting impact on UH basketball program (Houston Chronicle)

Jarace Walker Leaves Houston For 2023 NBA Draft (RealGM)

