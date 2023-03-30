 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Houston DB Jimmie Ward bringing ‘exactly what DeMeco Ryans wants’

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, March 30, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

A 10-year veteran with the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmie Ward brings exactly what DeMeco Ryans wants. (HoustonTexans.com)

James Palmer: Texans looking for three key traits in their next QB1 (NFL.com)

Texans Trade: Cowboys Praised as Winners in WR Brandin Cooks Deal (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Lamar claps back over questions on durability (ESPN.com)

Source: Falcons boost defense with DE Campbell (ESPN.com)

NFL clubs table TNF flex, OK 2 short-week games (ESPN.com)

$6B bids submitted for Commanders, sources say (ESPN.com)

Zero hour: NFL now to let players wear No. 0 (ESPN.com)

Jets owner ‘anxious’ to finalize trade for Rodgers (ESPN.com)

Source: Stadium books to stay open during game (ESPN.com)

Seahawks’ Carroll quashes talk of Adams’ demise (ESPN.com)

The best team fits for Lamar Jackson (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Jalen Green partners with water company Liquid Death as investor and ambassador (The Dream Shake)

Are the Astros’ underrated in Center Field? (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...