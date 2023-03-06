 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Florida QB Anthony Richardson in play at No. 2?

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, March 6, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans Draft Florida QB Anthony Richardson at No. 2 in New Mock (Sports Illustrated)

NFL combine: C.J. Stroud ‘going deeper and deeper’ with Houston (Texans Wire)

With combine in rearview, projecting top 3 picks for Texans (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Jets’ Brown plans to return for 17th NFL season (ESPN.com)

Richardson sets QB mark for vertical, broad jump (ESPN.com)

QB Young 5-10 1/8, 204 pounds at NFL combine (ESPN.com)

Sources: Patriots tell QB Hoyer he’s being cut (ESPN.com)

Horns’ Robinson: Versatility worthy of early pick (ESPN.com)

Sources: Raiders plan franchise tag for Jacobs (ESPN.com)

WR Addison to Steelers’ Pickett: ‘Come get me’ (ESPN.com)

Wolverines’ Turner wows with 4.26 40 at combine (ESPN.com)

Mel Kiper’s first-round pick predictions (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

WATCH: Houston WR Tank Dell runs fastest looking 4.50 at the NFL combine (Yahoo! Sports)

Results From SB Nation Reacts (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...