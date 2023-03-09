Texans News: Houston linked to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?

Houston Texans News
QB Jimmy Garoppolo likely to draw interest from Panthers, Raiders, Texans (NFL.com)
NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo draws Texans interest for 49ers reunion (NBC Sports)
Jimmy Garoppolo On Texans’ Radar (Pro Football Rumors)
Reported interest in Jimmy G could open up Texans’ draft options (Houston Chronicle)
Houston Texans introduce Matt Burke: 4 takeaways (Texans Wire)
Texans Re-Signing C Scott Quessenberry (Pro Football Rumors)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
