Texans News: Houston trade for Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow?

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, April 10, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans Trade for Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Rumor: Fair NFL Draft Swap? (Sports Illustrated)

draft: Why Tank Dell should stay in Houston (Texans Wire)

Trade Proposal Sends Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow to Texans (Heavy.com)

New mock draft has Cardinals staying at No. 3 despite surprise pick at No. 2 (Yahoo! Sports)

NFL News

Sources: Titans, DL Simmons agree to 4-yr. ext. (ESPN.com)

Police resubmit menacing charge against Mixon (ESPN.com)

Source: Chiefs add to WR depth with James deal (ESPN.com)

Fins’ Hill says he’ll walk away from NFL after ‘25 (ESPN.com)

Jets sign ex-Rodgers backup Boyle, DT Jefferson (ESPN.com)

Veteran DL Peters retires after 12 NFL seasons (ESPN.com)

Wild Thing: Kelce bounces first pitch to backstop (ESPN.com)

Wagner returning to Seahawks with no grudges (ESPN.com)

McShay’s 2-round mock draft: 63 picks (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets and Stephen Silas agree to “part ways” (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

