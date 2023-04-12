 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Houston trade for Steelers WR Diontae Johnson?

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Houston Texans take wide receiver (Bleeding Green Nation)

Texans Trade for Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Rumor: Houston Gets Better, Faster? (Sports Illustrated)

Raiders draft 2023: Houston Texans a trade-down partner? (Silver and Black Pride)

Texans draft picks 2023: Full list of Houston’s selections for every round (Pro Football Talk)

Texans turn to Ohio State passing duo in Round 1 of Mel Kiper mock draft 4.0 (Texans Wire)

WR John Metchie III Ready to ‘Get Involved’ In Texans Offseason Workouts (Sports Illustrated)

NFL draft: Why DeMeco Ryans gives Houston Texans an advantage (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Pack prez remains mum on Rodgers trade holdup (ESPN.com)

Lions trade former No. 3 pick Okudah to Falcons (ESPN.com)

LB White requests trade from Bucs, sources say (ESPN.com)

Agent: CB Newsome wants to stay with Browns (ESPN.com)

Sources: Teams ask if Cards will trade No. 3 pick (ESPN.com)

Source: Bills to re-sign defensive end Lawson (ESPN.com)

Lawsuit: Haskins drugged in blackmail conspiracy (ESPN.com)

YouTube TV sets price for NFL Sunday Ticket (ESPN.com)

McShay’s 2-round mock draft: 63 picks (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Will the Astros Take Advantage of the Stolen Base Rule Changes (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...