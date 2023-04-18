Texans News: Houston GM Nick Caserio ‘isn’t going anywhere’

Houston Texans News
Texans GM Nick Caserio shoots down speculation of his departure from organization: ‘I’m not leaving’ (NFL.com)
Texans’ Nick Caserio says he isn’t going anywhere (Texans Wire)
Texans GM Nick Caserio denies he’s leaving after NFL draft (ESPN.com)
Door closes on possible Adam Peters 49ers departure with Texans GM staying (NBC Sports)
NFL Draft 2023: Texans GM says teams calling about trading up to No. 2, denies rumor of leaving Houston (CBS Sports)
Houston Homecoming: Should Texans Trade For Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins? (Sports Illustrated)
2023 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Panthers Nab C.J. Stroud and Texans select Bryce Young (Pro Football Network)
Source: Eagles, QB Hurts agree to $255M deal (ESPN.com)
Source: Harris group submits Commanders bid (ESPN.com)
Mahomes says he’s still rehabbing ankle injury (ESPN.com)
Giants not fretting absences of Barkley, Lawrence (ESPN.com)
Source: DT Williams skips start of Jets’ program (ESPN.com)
Texans GM Caserio denies he’s leaving after draft (ESPN.com)
Stafford, now at full health, says he’s refreshed (ESPN.com)
Dolphins sign former Cards receiver Anderson (ESPN.com)
Kiper’s two-round NFL mock draft (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Luis Garcia’s Four-Seam is Getting Crushed (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...