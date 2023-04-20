 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Houston looking for trade back in Round 1?

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, April 20, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

Houston Texans: Three potential options if team trades down from No. 2 (Houston Chronicle)

Texans considered a likely candidate to move back in Round 1 of 2023 NFL draft (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Tua says he mulled retiring, learned how to fall (ESPN.com)

Sources: Steelers set to trade for WR Robinson (ESPN.com)

Sources: Eagles’ Hurts coming off ankle surgery (ESPN.com)

Panthers GM: Didn’t tell Young that he’ll be No. 1 (ESPN.com)

DE Garrett ‘retired’ from Pro Bowl after toe injury (ESPN.com)

Jags’ Claybrooks charged with domestic assault (ESPN.com)

Sports leagues unite to set limits on betting ads (ESPN.com)

Source: Chiefs add Gabbert to back up Mahomes (ESPN.com)

Kiper/McShay: Three-round mock draft (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Astros’ Status: Pitching Edition (The Crawfish Boxes)

Report: First hints of “pessimism” surrounding Nick Nurse to Rockets (The Dream Shake)

Rockets coaching search timeline: Ime Udoka to interview Wednesday (The Dream Shake)

Rockets 2022-2023 player recaps: Josh Christopher (The Dream Shake)

