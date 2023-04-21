Texans News: Houston trades back up into top 5?

Houston Texans News
Houston Texans: Three potential options if team trades down from No. 2 (Houston Chronicle)
Texans considered a likely candidate to move back in Round 1 of 2023 NFL draft (Texans Wire)
Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio discusses how he has modified his draft process. (HoustonTexans.com)
Trey Lance trade rumors: Are the Houston Texans in the mix? (Houston Chronicle)
7-round NFL Mock Draft 2023: Eagles acquire Austin Ekeler; Texans make two top 5 picks; Packers take first WR (CBS Sports)
Here Come the Texans as a Potential First-Round Trade Partner for the Bears (Bleacher Nation)
Sources: Patricia to Eagles, back to coaching D (ESPN.com)
Lions GM: ‘Felt better about’ Carter after visit (ESPN.com)
Latest NFL injury data fuels grass vs. turf debate (ESPN.com)
Tua says he mulled retiring, learned how to fall (ESPN.com)
Sources: WR Robinson passes Steelers physical (ESPN.com)
Lawyers seek NFL protection from Snyder suits (ESPN.com)
Ridley after missed ‘22: ‘Why can’t I be better?’ (ESPN.com)
Hall of Fame LB Wilcox, former 49er, dies at 80 (ESPN.com)
Jordan Reid’s top 379 draft prospects (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Woj: Rockets “very much in play” for James Harden (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...