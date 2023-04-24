Texans News: Will Levis favored to go to Houston at No. 2

Houston Texans News
Houston Texans: Will Levis now the favorite to be drafted No. 2 (Houston Chronicle)
Analysis | Why the Houston Texans might not be eager to draft C.J. Stroud (The Washington Post)
Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Texans pick Will Levis 2nd; Vikings trade up for Anthony Richardson (NFL.com)
Simone Biles ties knot with Texans’ Jonathan Owens: ‘My person, forever’ (FOX News)
Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens of NFL’s Houston Texans (USA Today)
WR Williams, 3 other Lions suspended for betting (ESPN.com)
Cowboys pick up Lamb option, eye longer deal (ESPN.com)
Falcons release CB Hayward, save $5M in cap (ESPN.com)
Sources: Patricia to Eagles, back to coaching D (ESPN.com)
OU unveils statue of ex-Sooners QB Murray (ESPN.com)
Lions GM: ‘Felt better about’ Carter after visit (ESPN.com)
Latest NFL injury data fuels grass vs. turf debate (ESPN.com)
Bills extend kicker Bass through 2027 season (ESPN.com)
What we’re hearing as draft approaches (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Rockets fan’s guide to the 2023 NBA Playoffs (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...