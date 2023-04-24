 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Will Levis favored to go to Houston at No. 2

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, April 24, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal and USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans: Will Levis now the favorite to be drafted No. 2 (Houston Chronicle)

Analysis | Why the Houston Texans might not be eager to draft C.J. Stroud (The Washington Post)

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Texans pick Will Levis 2nd; Vikings trade up for Anthony Richardson (NFL.com)

Simone Biles ties knot with Texans’ Jonathan Owens: ‘My person, forever’ (FOX News)

Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens of NFL’s Houston Texans (USA Today)

NFL News

WR Williams, 3 other Lions suspended for betting (ESPN.com)

Cowboys pick up Lamb option, eye longer deal (ESPN.com)

Falcons release CB Hayward, save $5M in cap (ESPN.com)

Sources: Patricia to Eagles, back to coaching D (ESPN.com)

OU unveils statue of ex-Sooners QB Murray (ESPN.com)

Lions GM: ‘Felt better about’ Carter after visit (ESPN.com)

Latest NFL injury data fuels grass vs. turf debate (ESPN.com)

Bills extend kicker Bass through 2027 season (ESPN.com)

What we’re hearing as draft approaches (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Rockets fan’s guide to the 2023 NBA Playoffs (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

