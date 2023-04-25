 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Houston nearly acquired No. 1 pick

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

LIVE 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo mock the first two rounds, sending Will Levis to the ... (PFF)

Texans were reportedly ‘very close’ to acquiring No. 1 pick before Panthers (Panthers Wire)

Simone Biles ties knot with Texans’ Jonathan Owens: ‘My person, forever’ (FOX News)

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles marries Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens (Houston Chronicle)

C.J. Stroud’s NFL Draft discourse has gotten out of hand; building a hoops team out of WR prospects; and just take a QB, Texans (Yahoo! Sports)

Texas expected to drop more than a million people from Medicaid rolls (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Sources: Packers trade Rodgers to Jets for picks (ESPN.com)

GM Gutekunst says Packers not looking to rebuild (ESPN.com)

Titans GM: Haven’t received trade calls on Henry (ESPN.com)

GM Lynch: 49ers not actively shopping Lance (ESPN.com)

‘Hungry’ Hurts has ‘mixed emotions’ about deal (ESPN.com)

Steelers’ Robinson: I have ‘a lot of football left’ (ESPN.com)

Panthers’ Burns undergoes surgery on right ankle (ESPN.com)

Judge: Favre to remain in Mississippi civil lawsuit (ESPN.com)

McShay’s latest draft intel (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Ime Udoka hire could be double-edged sword for Rockets (The Dream Shake)

Rockets to hire Ime Udoka (The Dream Shake)

