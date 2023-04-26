 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Houston making things spicy with No. 2 pick

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Combine Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans in position to cause chaos at NFL draft (Houston Chronicle)

Can two-year stockpile of prime picks turn Texans into a winner? (Houston Chronicle)

Odds Improving For QB Will Levis At No. 1 Pick - NFL Tracker (Sports Illustrated)

Houston Texans: Team had best not wait past Thursday to get a QB (Houston Chronicle)

Ruiz: Nick Caserio ‘has fielded calls for the No. 2 pick’ (NFL.com)

Schrager: Tyree Wilson ‘Odds-On Favorite’ to Be Drafted by Texans With No. 2 Pick (Bleacher Report)

NFL News

Jets GM defends cost of ‘historic’ Rodgers trade (ESPN.com)

Levis’ odds to go 1 rise after anonymous post (ESPN.com)

Bengals pick up Burrow option amid deal talks (ESPN.com)

Vikes pick up 5th-year option for star Jefferson (ESPN.com)

Former NBA lawyer to arbitrate Cardinals dispute (ESPN.com)

GM Gutekunst says Packers not looking to rebuild (ESPN.com)

Titans GM: Haven’t received trade calls on Henry (ESPN.com)

GM Lynch: 49ers not actively shopping Lance (ESPN.com)

McShay’s latest draft intel (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Is 2022 the New 2017 Draft? Reflections on College Pitchers (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...