Texans News: Houston enters NFL Draft with loads of questions

Houston Texans News
2023 NFL Draft: Houston Texans hosting free party at Miller Outdoor Theatre to welcome new picks to franchise (ABC 13)
Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Texans pick 2-3 after trade; Zay Flowers goes 11th overall (NFL.com)
What are Texans, J.J. Watt teasing ahead of NFL draft? (Houston Chronicle)
Texans WR John Metchie returns to practice field (Houston Chronicle)
Texans John Metchie III Back at Practice After Battling Leukemia (Sports Illustrated)
Report: Texans exploring trade options with 12th overall pick (Pro Football Talk)
Rodgers makes self at home on 1st day with Jets (ESPN.com)
Sources: Commanders to decline Young’s option (ESPN.com)
Favre says Rodgers ‘will do great’ with Jets (ESPN.com)
Titans OK’d for $760M in city bonds for stadium (ESPN.com)
Levis’ odds to go 1 rise after anonymous post (ESPN.com)
Bengals pick up Burrow option amid deal talks (ESPN.com)
Vikes pick up 5th-year option for star Jefferson (ESPN.com)
Former NBA lawyer to arbitrate Cardinals dispute (ESPN.com)
Kiper’s draft rankings: 150 prospects (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Hunter Brown Humiliates The Rays. The Astros Take Another Series on the Road, 1-0 (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...