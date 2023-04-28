Texans News: Houston ‘aggressive’ in NFL Draft, take C.J. Stroud & Will Anderson Jr.

Houston Texans News
Texans draft C.J. Stroud at No. 2, then trade up for Will Anderson Jr. (ESPN.com)
Texans select Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with No. 2 overall pick; trade up to select Alabama’s Will Anderson at No. 3 overall in 2023 NFL Draft (NFL.com)
NFL Draft: Houston gets aggressive, trades for No. 3 overall pick and takes Will Anderson Jr. (Yahoo! Sports)
Texans draft Stroud, then trade up for Anderson (ESPN.com)
Kentucky QB Levis slides out of draft’s first round (ESPN.com)
Eagles trade up, pick Georgia DT Carter at No. 9 (ESPN.com)
Cards wheel and deal, say Hopkins likely staying (ESPN.com)
Panthers owner: Young gives us best shot at SB (ESPN.com)
Colts draft Richardson at No. 4 as QB of future (ESPN.com)
Gibbs ‘shocked’ to be drafted at No. 12 by Lions (ESPN.com)
Source: Lamar, Ravens reach 5-year, $260M deal (ESPN.com)
Ranking the best remaining free agents (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Three takeaways from the Ime Udoka press conference (The Dream Shake)
Rockets 2022-2023 player recaps: Kenyon Martin Jr. (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...