Texans News: Cowboys’ Brandin Cooks trade ‘sucks’, says DeMeco Ryans

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, January 27, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Brandin Cooks Trade to Cowboys ‘Sucks,’ Says Texans Coach (Sports Illustrated)

Texans To Play Jimmie Ward At Safety (Pro Football Rumors)

Texans Play-Calling: Coach DeMeco Ryans Talks ‘Micromanaging’ As Decision Looms (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

CB Slay: Almost a Raven before rejoining Eagles (ESPN.com)

Seahawks rescind tender on RFA safety Neal (ESPN.com)

Brockington, All-Pro fullback with Pack, dies at 74 (ESPN.com)

Richardson flips after flashing arm for NFL execs (ESPN.com)

Mara warns Daboll: Don’t go ‘from Bono to Bozo’ (ESPN.com)

MetLife gets new turf after widespread criticism (ESPN.com)

Belichick clarifies: Pats ‘not resting on laurels’ (ESPN.com)

Lamar claps back over questions on durability (ESPN.com)

Ranking the best remaining free agents (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Should the Rockets target Nick Nurse this summer? (The Dream Shake)

Three under-the-radar free agents that could help the Rockets next season (The Dream Shake)

Key Houston basketball players enter NBA draft, transfer portal (Houston Chronicle)

More From Battle Red Blog

