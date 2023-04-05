 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texans News: Houston passing on QB at No. 2?

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Courier-Journal Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal and USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

NFL Draft 2023 rumors: Texans down to two QB choices for No. 2 pick; here’s what sets these prospects apart (CBS Sports)

How 2023 NFL Draft Could Play Out If Texans Pass on QB with No. 2 Pick (Bleacher Report)

draft: Touchdown Wire 3-round mock has Houston heavy on offense (Texans Wire)

Predicting the biggest surprises in the 2023 NFL Draft: Titans trade up, Texans pass on a QB at No. 2 and more (PFF)

Zierlein: ‘I’ve heard some buzz’ that Texans are high on Will Levis (NFL.com)

NFL News

Ex-Cards exec accuses owner Bidwill of cheating (ESPN.com)

Raiders sign QB Hoyer, add Amendola to staff (ESPN.com)

Favre’s attorneys argue for dismissal of lawsuit (ESPN.com)

Kelce to host music festival during draft weekend (ESPN.com)

Agent: Carter to visit only teams with top-10 pick (ESPN.com)

CB Slay: Almost a Raven before rejoining Eagles (ESPN.com)

Seahawks rescind tender on RFA safety Neal (ESPN.com)

Richardson flips after flashing arm for NFL execs (ESPN.com)

Ranking the best remaining free agents (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Coach Silas speaks on his future and lessons he has learned this season (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...